Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

4/2/2022 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

3/31/2022 – Urstadt Biddle Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

3/15/2022 – Urstadt Biddle Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

3/9/2022 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

3/8/2022 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

UBA stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 436,210 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,291,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 62.6% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 63,897 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

