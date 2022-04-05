Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.72% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RWT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of RWT opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 36.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 26.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

