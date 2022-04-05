Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.72% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RWT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.
Shares of RWT opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $14.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 36.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 26.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
