Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of REED stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REED. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 1,696.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 212,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reed’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 21,289.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,297,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 242,265 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

