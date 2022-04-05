Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of REED stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.33.
Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
