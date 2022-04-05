Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $5.03 on Friday. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REKR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 75.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 3,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 711.9% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 84,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 73,773 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

