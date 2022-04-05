Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $5.03 on Friday. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24.
About Rekor Systems (Get Rating)
Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.
