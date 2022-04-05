Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives $100.72 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on REMYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of REMYY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,238. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

