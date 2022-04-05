Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Renalytix in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Renalytix in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Renalytix alerts:

NASDAQ RNLX opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.54. Renalytix has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,786,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renalytix (Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.