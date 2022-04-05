Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Renalytix in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Renalytix in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.
NASDAQ RNLX opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.54. Renalytix has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $35.71.
About Renalytix (Get Rating)
Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renalytix (RNLX)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.