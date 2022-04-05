Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.13 Million

Brokerages expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) to post $142.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.80 million and the lowest is $140.20 million. Renasant reported sales of $190.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $598.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.20 million to $613.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $643.50 million, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $660.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on RNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of RNST opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.10. Renasant has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Renasant by 45.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Renasant by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 93,811 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 18.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 54.5% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

