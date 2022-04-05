Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Smiths Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Smiths Group in a report issued on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smiths Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.72) to GBX 1,620 ($21.25) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Smiths Group stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.77. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.1477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

