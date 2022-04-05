ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of ResMed worth $22,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $245.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.09 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.32.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

