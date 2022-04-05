Resources Connection (RGP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect Resources Connection to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Resources Connection to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

RGP stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $552.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

In other Resources Connection news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $56,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Resources Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.