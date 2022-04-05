Reviewing Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) and The Competition

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) is one of 937 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Alaunos Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alaunos Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaunos Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Alaunos Therapeutics Competitors 5984 20461 42872 851 2.55

Alaunos Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 230.41%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 90.29%. Given Alaunos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alaunos Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alaunos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaunos Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alaunos Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaunos Therapeutics N/A -97.30% -70.30% Alaunos Therapeutics Competitors -4,344.30% -115.23% -11.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alaunos Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alaunos Therapeutics $400,000.00 -$78.75 million -1.64 Alaunos Therapeutics Competitors $1.84 billion $239.37 million -1.64

Alaunos Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alaunos Therapeutics. Alaunos Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alaunos Therapeutics competitors beat Alaunos Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alaunos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells. Its product candidates include T cell receptor + T therapies to target solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor + T cell therapies targeting CD19 for hematologic malignancies; and Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, a gene delivery system to regulate production of IL-12 to treat patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme in adults. The company has a license agreement with PGEN Therapeutics, Inc.; research and development agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; a patent license agreement, and research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2022. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

