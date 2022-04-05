Reviewing Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) and Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) and Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inozyme Pharma and Immuneering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inozyme Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Immuneering 0 1 5 0 2.83

Inozyme Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 527.91%. Immuneering has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 335.34%. Given Inozyme Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inozyme Pharma is more favorable than Immuneering.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inozyme Pharma and Immuneering’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A -$56.62 million ($2.39) -1.82 Immuneering $2.08 million 99.05 -$33.54 million N/A N/A

Immuneering has higher revenue and earnings than Inozyme Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Immuneering shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inozyme Pharma and Immuneering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inozyme Pharma N/A -43.36% -39.84% Immuneering N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Immuneering beats Inozyme Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis. It has a license agreement with Yale University for specified therapeutic and prophylactic products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Immuneering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors. The company also has five oncology programs in the discovery stage that are designed to target components of the MAPK or mTOR pathway; and two discovery stage neuroscience programs. Immuneering Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

