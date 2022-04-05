Reviewing XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) & Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -23.12% -12.79% -8.82% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A

This table compares XPeng and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $3.29 billion 7.20 -$763.12 million ($0.91) -32.45 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng.

Risk and Volatility

XPeng has a beta of 6.33, indicating that its share price is 533% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of -1.15, indicating that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for XPeng and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 0 12 0 3.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00

XPeng presently has a consensus price target of $49.86, suggesting a potential upside of 68.85%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.78%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than XPeng.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.0% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About XPeng (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

