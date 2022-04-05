Richardson Electronics (RELL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.36%.

Shares of RELL opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.62. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $15.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Richardson Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Richardson Electronics news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $75,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics (Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

