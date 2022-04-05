Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at TD Securities

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

TSE:RCH opened at C$44.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$48.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$38.54 and a 52 week high of C$51.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.62.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$380.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.37%.

In related news, Director Richard Lord sold 61,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.63, for a total transaction of C$3,067,078.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,216,809 shares in the company, valued at C$209,276,435.54. Also, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$159,555.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$84,264.19. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,072 shares of company stock worth $7,058,585.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

