Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 6,100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,900 ($77.38) to GBX 6,100 ($80.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.89) to GBX 4,850 ($63.61) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,348.63.
NYSE RIO traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $80.49. 2,807,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
