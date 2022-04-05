Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 6,100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,900 ($77.38) to GBX 6,100 ($80.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.89) to GBX 4,850 ($63.61) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,348.63.

NYSE RIO traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $80.49. 2,807,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

