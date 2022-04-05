Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down to $6.54

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.33. Riskified shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 3,006 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSKD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth about $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

