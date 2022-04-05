Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of NYSEARCA RMM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 87,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.
In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley purchased 5,000 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
