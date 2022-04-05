Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSEARCA RMM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 87,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley purchased 5,000 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

