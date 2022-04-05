RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from RiverNorth Specialty Finance’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

RSF traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,760. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

