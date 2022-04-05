Riverstone Advisors LLC Buys 5,914 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,246,196,000 after buying an additional 414,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.54 and a 200 day moving average of $162.21. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

