RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 643.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 196,287 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.99%.

RLJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

