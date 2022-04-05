ROAD Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (ROAD)

ROAD (ROAD) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, ROAD has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $67,658.85 and $302,668.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.38 or 0.07538979 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,906.76 or 0.99997353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00048324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00056112 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

