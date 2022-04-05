Robert Glenn Sells 566 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) EVP Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $58,631.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Glenn sold 942 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $95,377.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Robert Glenn sold 1,543 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $152,371.25.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,405. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.09. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

