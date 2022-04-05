Robert W. Baird Boosts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $23.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GDRX. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

GDRX opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.42.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. GoodRx’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

