Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Announces $1.12 Quarterly Dividend

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Rockwell Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $11.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $279.10. The stock had a trading volume of 751,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,949. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $250.65 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.18.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 318,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,091,000 after acquiring an additional 42,780 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

