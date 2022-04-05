Rockwell Diamonds (OTCMKTS:RDIAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Rockwell Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDIAF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.20. Rockwell Diamonds shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 287,400 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.
About Rockwell Diamonds (OTCMKTS:RDIAF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Diamonds (RDIAF)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.