Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rover Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 192,240 shares during the period. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,918,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth about $112,301,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROVR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,974. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

