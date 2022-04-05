Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $155.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s current price.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of WLK opened at $121.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.29. Westlake has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $127.21.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,328,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth $625,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,041,000 after purchasing an additional 62,328 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $1,845,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

