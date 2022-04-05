Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $155.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s current price.
WLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.
Shares of WLK opened at $121.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.29. Westlake has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $127.21.
In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,328,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth $625,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,041,000 after purchasing an additional 62,328 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $1,845,000.
Westlake Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westlake (WLK)
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.