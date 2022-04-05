Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAL. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.61) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.31) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,513.33 ($46.08).

LON AAL opened at GBX 4,018 ($52.70) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,685.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,180.39. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.82) and a one year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.31). The firm has a market cap of £53.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.40), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,140,339.67).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

