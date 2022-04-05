Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAL. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.61) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.31) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,513.33 ($46.08).

LON AAL opened at GBX 4,018 ($52.70) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,685.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,180.39. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.82) and a one year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.31). The firm has a market cap of £53.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.40), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,140,339.67).

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.