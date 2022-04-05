Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 559.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 69.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 16.2% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 451,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after buying an additional 62,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

