Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.96 Million Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,315 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,273,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,750,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,193,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.92.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

