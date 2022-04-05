Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,315 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Chegg by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,750,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a current ratio of 14.19. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $96.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -411.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

