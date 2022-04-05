Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,456 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of MEDNAX worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MD. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $1,583,570.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.