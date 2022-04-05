Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 559.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOCS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 69.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 16.2% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 451,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 62,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Focus Financial Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.