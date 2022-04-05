Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,994 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Beazer Homes USA worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,062,000 after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 91,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 57,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BZH. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

BZH opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.04. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

