Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,950 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 116.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at $559,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $143.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

