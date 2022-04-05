Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,547 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,547 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $468.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

