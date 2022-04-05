Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 192,848 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 192,848 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Plains GP by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Plains GP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAGP opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

PAGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

