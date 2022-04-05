Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,734 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in American Financial Group by 128.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in American Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $143.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.33 and a 200-day moving average of $136.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.44 and a 52-week high of $150.99.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

American Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.