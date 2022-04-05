Ryan M. Scott Sells 6,147 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $5.96 on Tuesday, reaching $130.21. 3,261,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,673. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Etsy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,248,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

