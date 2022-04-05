Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.80.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.72 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -235.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,747,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,288 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 260,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,102,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 603,623 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.