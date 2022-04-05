Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) will report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Sabre reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,281 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 76.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sabre by 6.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 282,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the period.

Shares of SABR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,479,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,986. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. Sabre has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

