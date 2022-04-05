SAFE DEAL Reaches One Day Volume of $9,722.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $9,722.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00003339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00047485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.60 or 0.07389269 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,278.64 or 0.99945097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00054504 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,854,596 coins and its circulating supply is 1,400,156 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

