SafeBlast 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $265,272.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $265,272.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,508.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.29 or 0.00806936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00210840 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00022175 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.