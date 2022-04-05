Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $278.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $347.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAIA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.15.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.45. 328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,525. Saia has a 1 year low of $187.02 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.11.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,265,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Saia by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,392,000 after acquiring an additional 314,246 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Saia by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Saia by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,838,000 after acquiring an additional 117,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Saia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.