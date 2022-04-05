Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 205.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SGMO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 960,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 41.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 667,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,356 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,409,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 202,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

