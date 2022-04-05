Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

NASDAQ:SVRA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 83,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,514. The company has a market capitalization of $145.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Savara has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26.

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 33,292 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 43,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

