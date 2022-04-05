Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) vs. Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Head-To-Head Review

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Local Bounti and Scheid Vineyards’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $640,000.00 1,215.51 -$56.09 million N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards $62.74 million 0.25 -$4.72 million $14.89 1.18

Scheid Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Local Bounti and Scheid Vineyards, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 0 3 0 3.00 Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Local Bounti currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.59%. Given Local Bounti’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and Scheid Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti N/A -60.77% -23.06% Scheid Vineyards 20.92% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scheid Vineyards beats Local Bounti on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Local Bounti (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

About Scheid Vineyards (Get Rating)

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

