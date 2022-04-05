Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) PT Lowered to CHF 205 at Barclays

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from CHF 220 to CHF 205 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SHLAF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

Get Schindler alerts:

Schindler stock opened at $211.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.47 and its 200-day moving average is $254.68. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $208.08 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.