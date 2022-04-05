Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $41.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

